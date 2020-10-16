Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.54, but opened at $25.91. Nautilus shares last traded at $24.87, with a volume of 21,091 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NLS. ValuEngine upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Nautilus from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Nautilus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on Nautilus in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

In other Nautilus news, Director Marvin G. Siegert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 165,387 shares of company stock worth $2,327,736 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,426,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 466,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after buying an additional 22,490 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 454,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,689,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 139,529 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $705.42 million, a P/E ratio of -69.23 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.66. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

