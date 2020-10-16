Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Shares Gap Up to $35.42

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.42, but opened at $38.74. Navistar International shares last traded at $42.71, with a volume of 462,645 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NAV. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -474.61 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.79.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Navistar International Corp will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Navistar International during the second quarter valued at $1,326,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Navistar International by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Navistar International by 31.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,923,000 after purchasing an additional 127,495 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Navistar International by 10.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 29,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Navistar International by 15.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navistar International Company Profile (NYSE:NAV)

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

