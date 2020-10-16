nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Sells $5,362,272.00 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) insider Gregory Orenstein sold 74,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $5,362,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gregory Orenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, Gregory Orenstein purchased 1,000 shares of nCino stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $77.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.44. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.82 and a 12 month high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. nCino’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

NCNO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

