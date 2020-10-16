Needham & Company LLC Boosts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $340.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Twilio from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Twilio from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Twilio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $300.04.

Shares of TWLO opened at $325.90 on Tuesday. Twilio has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $341.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.15 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.91.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $8,953,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $339,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,443 shares of company stock valued at $44,890,780. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Twilio by 29.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 56.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 13.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 6.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

