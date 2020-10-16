Needham & Company LLC Raises Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target to $320.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $302.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $274.88.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $287.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.60. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $295.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total transaction of $1,582,672.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,701.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $7,272,841.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,385 shares in the company, valued at $72,830,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,174 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,914 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 122.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 601,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after purchasing an additional 330,765 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 108.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 492,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,142,000 after buying an additional 256,051 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 375.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 210,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,794,000 after buying an additional 165,999 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $36,170,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 737,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,122,000 after buying an additional 136,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.