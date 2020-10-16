NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTOIY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Societe Generale lowered shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NTOIY stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.95. 15,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,262. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56. NESTE OYJ/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $29.10.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

