NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTOIY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Societe Generale lowered shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NTOIY stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.95. 15,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,262. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56. NESTE OYJ/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $29.10.

NESTE OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Analyst Recommendations for NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

Receive News & Ratings for NESTE OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTE OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.