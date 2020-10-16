Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given a $570.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $570.00 price target on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and set a $573.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $509.07.

NFLX stock traded up $1.96 on Thursday, hitting $543.90. The company had a trading volume of 120,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,485,158. Netflix has a 12-month low of $265.80 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.77. The stock has a market cap of $239.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total transaction of $21,395,954.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,954.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,008 shares in the company, valued at $19,223,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,544 shares of company stock worth $97,503,985. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Netflix by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 83,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,219,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,183,588 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $444,437,000 after purchasing an additional 431,401 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,008,435,000 after purchasing an additional 763,798 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

