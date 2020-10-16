New Millennium Iron (TSE:NML) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

New Millennium Iron Corp (TSE:NML)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.10. New Millennium Iron shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 803,500 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 million and a PE ratio of -3.17.

New Millennium Iron (TSE:NML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that New Millennium Iron Corp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

New Millennium Iron Corp. explores for, evaluates, and develops iron ore deposits in Canada. The company's principal property is the Millennium Iron Range project, which include interests in the KéMag and LabMag taconite properties located in the Labrador Trough covering the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as in the Menihek Region around Schefferville, Québec.

