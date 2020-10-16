New Zealand Energy Corp. (NZ.V) (CVE:NZ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

New Zealand Energy Corp. (NZ.V) (CVE:NZ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. New Zealand Energy Corp. (NZ.V) shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 20,000 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $2.32 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01.

About New Zealand Energy Corp. (NZ.V) (CVE:NZ)

New Zealand Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. It has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

