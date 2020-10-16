Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $8.36, but opened at $9.60. Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 802 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61.

In other Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund news, EVP Dustin David Norris purchased 8,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $76,389.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

