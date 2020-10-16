Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NXST. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.14.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $88.29 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.81.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $914.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sean Compton sold 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $69,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,427.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Zimmer sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $67,352.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,227 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 59.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 89,308 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Story: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.