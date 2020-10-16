Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NXST. Benchmark increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.14.

NXST stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.30. 2,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,468. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.61 and its 200 day moving average is $82.57. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $133.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.81.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $914.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.25 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Zimmer sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $67,352.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $170,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean Compton sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $69,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,427.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,227 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 108.8% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth about $132,000.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

