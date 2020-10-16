NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Short Interest Up 124.9% in September

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 124.9% from the September 15th total of 653,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 626,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEXT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NextDecade in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextDecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NextDecade by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextDecade in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in NextDecade by 219.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 16,619 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NextDecade in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NextDecade by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 34,761 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.55. 4,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,558. NextDecade has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextDecade will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas.

