NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Lifted to Buy at Vertical Group

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $72.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock. Vertical Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NEP traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,806. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $68.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.15.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.58 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.