Niobio Cash (NBR) Trading Up 54% Over Last Week

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 16th. In the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 54% higher against the US dollar. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $48,012.77 and approximately $415.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash (CRYPTO:NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

