Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Gap Up to $29.49

Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.49, but opened at $31.70. Niu Technologies shares last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 29,328 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NIU. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.55 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Niu Technologies – will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Niu Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 206,755 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,266,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Niu Technologies by 168.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 329,351 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

