NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance in the United States. NMI Holdings, Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NMIH. BidaskClub raised shares of NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NMI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Shares of NMIH opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.88. NMI has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $107.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.09 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.85%. Analysts expect that NMI will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

