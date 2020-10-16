Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Nomura by 26.5% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 20.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 59.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 29,653 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the second quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMR stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Nomura has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Nomura had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

