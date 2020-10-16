Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $150.24

Norcros plc (LON:NXR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $150.24 and traded as high as $158.50. Norcros shares last traded at $152.00, with a volume of 102,493 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXR. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Norcros in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.80 million and a PE ratio of 12.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 146.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 150.32.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

