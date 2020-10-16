Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NHYDY. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays raised Norsk Hydro ASA from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norsk Hydro ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.72. 14,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

