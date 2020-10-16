Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NHYDY. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays raised Norsk Hydro ASA from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norsk Hydro ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.
Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.72. 14,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
