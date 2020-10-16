Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Nortech Systems stock remained flat at $$4.70 during midday trading on Friday. 453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,414. Nortech Systems has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter.

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

