North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.31

North American Construction Group Ltd (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.31 and traded as high as $8.71. North American Construction Group shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 31,881 shares trading hands.

NOA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pi Financial cut their price target on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $246.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.31.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$70.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$127.50 million. On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd will post 1.4494645 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.09%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile (TSE:NOA)

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

