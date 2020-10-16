Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at CIBC

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.71.

NPI traded up C$0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$43.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,232. Northland Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$20.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion and a PE ratio of 22.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.10.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$429.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$442.00 million. Research analysts expect that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.8349183 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

