Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.21.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.20. 11,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,064,465. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.52 and a beta of 1.40. Novavax has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $189.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 944.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Novavax will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 55,921 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $8,119,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,136 shares of company stock worth $30,224,412. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

