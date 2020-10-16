NTN Buzztime (NYSE:PAE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSE:PAE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PAE Incorporated provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. PAE Incorporated, formerly known as Gores Holdings III Inc., is headquartered is in Falls Church, Virginia. “

Get NTN Buzztime alerts:

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

PAE stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.10. NTN Buzztime has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $12.76.

NTN Buzztime (NYSE:PAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $643.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.97 million.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NTN Buzztime (PAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.