NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DCMYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NTT Docomo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NTT Docomo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NTT Docomo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NTT Docomo stock opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $118.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of -0.24. NTT Docomo has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $36.95.

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NTT Docomo had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that NTT Docomo will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTT Docomo Company Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

