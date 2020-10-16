Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Receives $32.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUAN. Barclays increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

In related news, CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $79,474.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,064.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 5,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,801.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,502 shares of company stock worth $1,367,023. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $323,893,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 256.6% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,482,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,260,000 after buying an additional 7,542,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $21,797,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 80.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,708,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,230,000 after buying an additional 759,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 165.4% during the second quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,209,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,609,000 after buying an additional 753,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.10. 10,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,721,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.98. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $338.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.40 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

