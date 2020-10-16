Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUAN shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cfra downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Nuance Communications stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.10. 10,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,721,630. Nuance Communications has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $35.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.31, a P/E/G ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.36.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $338.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 30,030 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $998,797.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,467.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 4,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,695.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,023 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 47,664 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 119,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 71,543 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,047,000 after purchasing an additional 143,764 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

