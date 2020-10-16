Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.36.

Get Nucor alerts:

NYSE:NUE traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.58. The stock had a trading volume of 17,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,711. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average of $42.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. Nucor has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. Nucor’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,099,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Nucor by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.