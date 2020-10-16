NuVista Energy’s (NUVSF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NUVSF. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.25 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVista Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.14.

OTCMKTS NUVSF opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $2.48.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

