NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) Short Interest Update

NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the September 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fondren Management LP grew its holdings in NXT-ID by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 2,445,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 204,198 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NXT-ID during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NXT-ID by 2,301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NXT-ID during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXTD traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. NXT-ID has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.89.

NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter. NXT-ID had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%.

About NXT-ID

Nxt-ID, Inc, a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, financial technology, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It offers non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems (PERS), including landline and cell-based options; the Fit Pay Trusted Payment Manager Platform (TPMP) that provides IoT and wearable devices with contactless payment capabilities and full digital wallet functionality; World Ventures Flye SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, the travel company; and Fit Pay General Purpose Reloadable Mastercard, which offers prepaid capabilities on wearable devices connected to the TPMP.

