OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.63.

NASDAQ OCFC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.17. The stock had a trading volume of 843 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,746. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $912.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.01.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,517.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 773.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

