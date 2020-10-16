Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd.

Office Properties Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 68.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $21.25 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.29). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

