OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $36.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00.

OGE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Guggenheim upgraded OGE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on OGE Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut OGE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.50.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

NYSE:OGE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.57. 5,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.25. OGE Energy has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -52.42, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.54%.

In related news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,672,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,789,000 after acquiring an additional 99,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,462,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,120,000 after buying an additional 151,562 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,178,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,508,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,794,000 after buying an additional 493,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,231,000 after buying an additional 223,550 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.