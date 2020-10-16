Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Increased to $255.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Okta from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Okta has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.60.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $245.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.64 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $251.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, Director Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $3,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total value of $12,214,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,377 shares of company stock worth $76,829,504. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 323,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,498,000 after purchasing an additional 81,624 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 4,165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 198,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,430,000 after purchasing an additional 193,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.