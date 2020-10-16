Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $174.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ODFL. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.13.

Shares of ODFL stock traded down $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $202.73. 6,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,764. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $105.80 and a 1 year high of $207.43.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,755,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,411,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,053 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,838,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,364,000 after acquiring an additional 500,775 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,679,000 after acquiring an additional 249,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,355,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,920,000 after acquiring an additional 173,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

