Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 185.7% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Old Point Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Old Point Financial stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,990 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Old Point Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPOF remained flat at $$15.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. 26 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,615. Old Point Financial has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

