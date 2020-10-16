OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMV AG) is an Austria-based integrated oil and gas company. It operates through two segments: Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment focuses on the exploration, development and production of oil and gas in three core regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), the North Sea, as well as the Middle East and Africa. The Downstream segment comprises two business units: Downstream Oil, that operates around 3,800 filling stations in approximately 10 countries, refineries in Austria and Germany, both of which feature integrated petrochemical production, as well as the Petrobrazi refinery in Romania, which processes predominantly Romanian crude oil, and Downstream Gas, that focuses on gas trade and sales, as well as owns a pipeline network and gas storage facilities in Austria. “

Shares of OMVJF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.95. 28,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.94.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

