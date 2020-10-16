OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OCFT. KeyCorp raised their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFT opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $109.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFT. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,700,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,720,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,859,000 after buying an additional 1,067,000 shares during the period.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

