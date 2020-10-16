Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Shares Gap Up to $2.54

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.54, but opened at $2.83. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 1,400 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

The company has a market cap of $59.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORMP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $610,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

