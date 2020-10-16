Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Shares Gap Up to $4.20

Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.71. Orchard Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 19,150 shares changing hands.

ORTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Orchard Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a market cap of $408.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 183.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 111,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 86.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 35,246 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 27.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

