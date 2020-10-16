Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Shares Gap Up to $4.20

Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.71. Orchard Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 19,150 shares changing hands.
ORTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Orchard Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.
The company has a market cap of $408.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 183.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 111,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 86.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 35,246 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 27.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.
About Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)
Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.
