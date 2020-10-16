Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of -325.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.9%.

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $5.18 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $343.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 61.31 and a quick ratio of 61.31.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.57. Research analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

