Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

ORGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Organogenesis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Organogenesis has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.90.

ORGO stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $482.81 million, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 101.41% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.30 million. Research analysts predict that Organogenesis will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 202.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 36,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 23,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 95.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 26,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

