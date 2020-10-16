Origen Financial (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Origen Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.11. Origen Financial shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 261,000 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.

Origen Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Origen Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It manages residual interests in its securitized loan portfolios. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

