Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.45.

OR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Osisko gold royalties from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Osisko gold royalties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Osisko gold royalties from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Osisko gold royalties from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

Shares of NYSE OR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Osisko gold royalties has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 80.56%. The business had revenue of $29.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Osisko gold royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 113.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 120.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.