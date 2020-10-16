Oxford Square Capital Corp (OXSQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by 30.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 110.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.7%.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Shares of OXSQ opened at $2.58 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $6.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $127.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 182.92%. The company had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OXSQ. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.