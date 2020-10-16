Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pactiv Evergreen has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcgrath bought 8,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. Also, insider John P. Rooney bought 6,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $75,621.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 73,909 shares of company stock worth $971,845 over the last 90 days.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

