Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pactiv Evergreen has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.
Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $14.30.
Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.
Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.