Paparazzi (PAZZI) Trading 40.3% Lower This Week

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Paparazzi has a total market cap of $674,133.23 and approximately $10,830.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paparazzi token can now be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Paparazzi has traded down 40.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00266989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00093651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00034623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.33 or 0.01421211 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00149813 BTC.

Paparazzi Profile

Paparazzi’s total supply is 172,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,812,593 tokens. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io

