ParkinGo Hits Market Capitalization of $814,794.84 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 16th. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for $0.0404 or 0.00000355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $814,794.84 and approximately $126.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,375.69 or 0.99980096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00048254 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001327 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000621 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00125706 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00025949 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000330 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

