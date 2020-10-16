Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Given a C$48.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$48.50 price objective on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PKI. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.
Shares of TSE PKI traded up C$0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$37.10. 672,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion and a PE ratio of 36.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.46. Parkland Co. has a 1-year low of C$17.57 and a 1-year high of C$49.22.
In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 16,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.39, for a total transaction of C$651,692.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 534,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,568,416.95.
Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.
