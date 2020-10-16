Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Given a C$48.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$48.50 price objective on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PKI. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE PKI traded up C$0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$37.10. 672,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion and a PE ratio of 36.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.46. Parkland Co. has a 1-year low of C$17.57 and a 1-year high of C$49.22.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.32) by C$0.53. The company had revenue of C$2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parkland Co. will post 1.5399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 16,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.39, for a total transaction of C$651,692.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 534,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,568,416.95.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

